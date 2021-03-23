Telcos and vendors join the European Green Digital Coalition

The European Green Digital Coalition (EGDC) was launched by the European Commission in partnership with the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union at last week&rsquo…

The European Green Digital Coalition (EGDC) was launched by the European Commission in partnership with the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union at last week’s Digital Day 2021. A number of organisations including ETNO, the GSMA, DigitalEurope and GeSI have played important roles in setting up the initiative.

The CEOs of 26 companies, including a number of European telcos and equipment vendors are among those to initially join the coalition. 45 SMEs and start-ups have also announced their support for the EGDC and many are expected to formally join the coalition in the near future.

By participating, signatories have pledged their joint commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Other commitments include: investment into the development and deployment of greener digital technologies, the development of methods to measure the net impact of green digital technologies and the co-creation of recommendations for the green digital transformation of other priority sectors (including agriculture, energy, transport and construction).

Initial results and progress reports from the initiative will be published in 2022.