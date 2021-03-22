Dundee to become a hub for games, virtual reality and interactive entertainment

The Scottish Government have announced Dundee as the location for new Scotland 5G Centre Innovation Hub. As well as games, virtual reality and interactive entertainment the hub will co-develop solutions for diverse sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing and will create new tools and services to combat cyber-crime activities.



The establishment of the Innovation Hub is soon as an opportunity to drive employment and investment in the city and the wider Tay Cities region building on an already high concentration of skilled technology graduates produced by the city’s universities.



The Scotland 5G Centre has announced the city as the location for its next innovation hub to ensure 5G (fifth generation mobile) technologies.



The aim is deliver a network of hubs to drive economic growth across Scotland, as part of the Scottish Government 2020/21 Programme for Government. The Dundee hub will work with regional businesses and provide access to a 5G development platform, driving even more investment and interest to the area.



The hub will offer collaboration and partnerships to bring together industry, academia and government bodies, creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes. It will provide access to a Dundee City Council-led testbed, a unique demonstration and development environment, where organisations can test and develop new 5G applications and services for potential business models.



Scotland’s Connectivity Minister, Paul Wheelhouse MSP, said: “Dundee has already established a dynamic technology-based economy and the Scottish Government's investment of £4m through the S5GCConnect programme is providing the support to drive next-generation businesses in this sector. More widely, it will also create opportunities for the many SMEs across the city, including those in the services and public sectors.



The S5GC Innovation Hub will be operational from May.



