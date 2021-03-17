Funding announced for Confluence-1 subsea cable

Confluence Networks LLC has announced that it has received the investment required to complete the development and construction of its Confluence-1 subsea cable system. The funding comes as a result of MasTec Inc., a US-based infrastructure construction company…

Confluence-1 is a planned festoon cable which will span the East Coast of the US, linking New York to Florida via strategic locations including New York, Miami, Virginia Beach and Jacksonville. The system is expected to be ready for service in H2 of 2023.

The system will act as an extension of, and as an alternative to, the US coastal terrestrial network. It will also offer diverse connections to other international cable and data centres along the East Coast.

Speaking about the investment, Paul Scott, CEO of Confluence Networks said: “We are fortunate to have MasTec as a partner in this enterprise, and excited to be working with them in realization of Confluence-1. We see Confluence-1 as an opportunity to make a game-changing addition to both the US domestic network and the intercontinental network on the East Coast and look toward many more such opportunities as the global network evolves.”

Jose Mas, Chief Executive Officer of MasTec Inc. added: “We are delighted to play a significant role in this important new development as now is the perfect time to focus on true redundancy. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Confluence Networks, and to the future developments that will ensue as we deepen our involvement in the global communications community.”