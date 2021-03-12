EllaLink completes marine installation and selects Infinera to light network

EllaLink reaches a new milestone as it announces that it has successfully completed the marine installation of its transatlantic submarine cable between Europe and Latin America. The next stage of the project…

EllaLink reaches a new milestone as it announces that it has successfully completed the marine installation of its transatlantic submarine cable between Europe and Latin America.

The next stage of the project, the lighting of the network, will be carried out by Infinera using their leading-edge ICE6 technology. The ICE6 800G coherent technology will enable EllaLlink to offer advanced customer products and services, supporting over 100 Tbps between Portugal and Brazil. The network will also support a 30 Tbps link from Portugal to Madeira.

Future plans for the network include expansion to French Guiana, Mauritiania, the Canary Islands and Morocco.

Speaking about the project, Diego Matas, COO at EllaLink, said: “I am proud to announce that we have successfully completed the 6,000 km submarine cable installation, providing EllaLink with the robust system it needs to support the network through its lifetime. Infinera’s ICE6 solution is an ideal fit for us, outperforming other available 800G equipment. Coupled with our differentiated fiber routes, Infinera and ICE6 will provide us the means to offer our customers advanced products and services from day one, in May 2021.”

Nick Walden, SVP Worldwide Sales at Infinera, added: “Infinera’s open optical solution will enable EllaLink to offer new and differentiated services, helping to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service.”