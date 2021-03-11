Nokia deploying private 5G network for KymiRing motor racing circuit

Finland’s KymiRing is set to receive a 5G private network using Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) technology, set to unlock a broad range of new options for broadcasting motorsport competitions. The new network, which will span around 180 hectares and leave none of the KymiRing circuit uncovered…

Finland’s KymiRing is set to receive a 5G private network using Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) technology, set to unlock a broad range of new options for broadcasting motorsport competitions.

The new network, which will span around 180 hectares and leave none of the KymiRing circuit uncovered, will give the KymiRing the capacity to broadcast live video streams from multiple racers at the same time, as well as turning the location into a testing environment for autonomous and connected vehicles and software.

“Motorsport has a long legacy of being at the forefront of technology innovation. KymiRing is no exception. Implementing 5G will enhance the testing environment for automotive teams and radically transform the viewing experience for fans and spectators,” said Stephan Litjens, general manager of enterprise solutions at Nokia Cloud & Network Services.

“We see this platform as a springboard to build our digital business and develop new services. KymiRing has chosen Nokia as its device supplier given its pioneering technology and security,” said KymiRing CEO Markku Pietilä, who also noted the ease at which additional simplicity which the new network would engender when planning major events.

“Big events generally require an enormous stake from production companies, who arrive with truckloads of cables and support technology. Thanks to our network improvements, the infrastructure is completed significantly faster as most of the technology is available on site,” he said.

The deployment of the private network itself is being completed by Finnish broadband provider EDZCOM, a company acquired by European infrastructure giant Cellnex last year, and is set to be completed before the start of the 2021 MotoGP season.

