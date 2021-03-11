SING subsea cable due to be RFS in 2023

Datawave Networks has announced that the SING Cable submarine cable, announced in April 2020, is on-track to go live in 2023. SING will be the first open access subsea cable to directly connect India to Singapore with branches to Thailand…

Datawave Networks has announced that the SING Cable submarine cable, announced in April 2020, is on-track to go live in 2023.

SING will be the first open access subsea cable to directly connect India to Singapore with branches to Thailand, Indonesia and Oman, and further onward transit routes to Europe. The high fibre count system will offer at least 18Tbps per fibre pair between each PoP.

Construction is due to begin in June 2021 once the system design has been finalised in accordance with the specific network requirements of the its partners and customers.

Datawave Networks, the developer behind the project, is an independent provider of open-access submarine network infrastructure. Speaking about the project, Mark Wickham, CEO of Datawave Networks said: “Given current geopolitical challenges and the ongoing uncertainty, our open access model, particularly with regard to India, is clearly setting us apart.

“The key to the exceptional level of interest in SING is largely due to the neutral infrastructure nature of the business model. SING addresses two key markets – catering to the South East Asia to India market as well as providing options for onward connectivity through Oman to Europe. We are providing open access into multiple backhaul networks at the SING CLS’ with a highly cost competitive and transparent pricing model covering all subsea / terrestrial network fibre end connections.”