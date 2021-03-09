Broadband Stakeholder Group appoints Stephanie Liston as new Chair

Stephanie Liston, a senior lawyer with international experience in pragmatic commercial, legal and regulatory advice, has been appointed the new Chair of the Broadband Stakeholder Group. The Broadband Stakeholder Group is the UK government’s leading advisory group on broadband. It provides a neutral forum for organisations across the converging broadband value…

Stephanie Liston, a senior lawyer with international experience in pragmatic commercial, legal and regulatory advice, has been appointed the new Chair of the Broadband Stakeholder Group.

The Broadband Stakeholder Group is the UK government’s leading advisory group on broadband. It provides a neutral forum for organisations across the converging broadband value-chain to discuss and resolve key policy, regulatory and commercial issues, with the ultimate aim of helping to create a strong and competitive UK knowledge economy.

Stephanie is currently Chair of the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority and leads Mishcon de Reya’s cross-disciplinary Regulatory Group as Senior Counsel. Ms Liston provides international strategic, legal and regulatory advice in relation to a variety of types of projects and commercial transactions across multiple jurisdictions and industry sectors.

Julian David, CEO of tech trade organisation techUK which houses the BSG, said: “Stephanie brings a wealth of international regulatory and non-executive director experience. She joins the BSG at a critical point in the development of our telecoms market. The importance of our digital networks has never been more clearly understood but forging a full fibre and 5G future will not come easy.

Stephanie brings a unique mix of regulatory expertise, international experience and a passion to drive the sector forward. I know that she will play a pivotal role in helping to lead the UK telecoms market and ensure that our digital infrastructure drives a levelled-up economic recovery”.

Commenting on her appointment, Stephanie Liston said: “I am honoured to be asked to chair the BSG. Having devoted my career to telecoms and technology, I am keen to embrace the challenge of ensuring that the UK continues to accelerate toward genuinely world class connectivity.

Huge progress has been made in the past few years to help shape the investment landscape. Major challenges remain in listening to and educating consumers, ensuring that the pace of rollout accelerates, no household or business is left behind and that we benefit from a healthy and competitive marketplace”.



