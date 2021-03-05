Vodafone launches 'unbreakable' broadband

Today, Vodafone launches Pro Broadband – a service that sets a new standard for home broadband with reliability, speed, security and service built in. The new packages offer exceptional value for money with market-leading prices that start from £35 a month. Click here for full pricing. Vodafone Pro Broadband is designed for the new reality of working, living and playing at home. Over the past year, we have dramatically changed the way we use our home broadband – r more use due to the demands of home working. Home broadband and Wi-Fi has become an even more critical service, so we’ve listened to customers and developed a product that delivers their needs…

Today, Vodafone launches Pro Broadband – a service that sets a new standard for home broadband with reliability, speed, security and service built in. The new packages offer exceptional value for money with market-leading prices that start from £35 a month. Click here for full pricing.

Vodafone Pro Broadband is designed for the new reality of working, living and playing at home. Over the past year, we have dramatically changed the way we use our home broadband – r more use due to the demands of home working. Home broadband and Wi-Fi has become an even more critical service, so we’ve listened to customers and developed a product that delivers their needs. The Pro Broadband packages provide a fully-integrated solution for the modern-household’s connectivity, with features including:

- Broadband back-up - providing an unbreakable internet connection with the router automatically using Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down**.

- Super Wi-Fi - delivering Wi-Fi signal into every room of the house by using boosters to reach black spots. Customers who aren’t satisfied with their home Wi-Fi coverage will be offered the opportunity to leave their contract fee-free.

- Wi-Fi Xperts – a dedicated team of highly trained broadband and Wi-Fi engineers who will proactively monitor and fix customers’ issues. They’ll be in touch in the first ten days to make sure you are set-up and your broadband is tailored to each customer’s home setup.

- A Faster Fibre Promise - meaning that customers will get upgraded for free to full fibre to the premise (FTTP) broadband as soon as it rolls out in a customer’s street. If this is already available at their home they can choose fibre broadband packages with average speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

- The option to upgrade to Pro Xtra plans for £8 a month extra, which includes a 4K Apple TV, unlimited landline and mobile calls, plus no in-contract price rises, as well as Apple TV+ which is included free for 12 months.

- We’ve also partnered with Norton to give all Pro customers award winning anti-virus protection and parental controls for free in the first 12 months, and then at half price for the next year.

- Finally, all Vodafone Pro customers who also have a Pay monthly plan with us will be entitled to up to £3 a month Vodafone Together discount.

- Prices start from £35 a month for average speeds of 35Mbps – full pricing can be found here.

Customers can choose to combine Pro Broadband with Vodafone mobile to create a fully integrated connectivity & entertainment package. By taking Pro Xtra Broadband with a 5G Unlimited Max*** Entertainment SIM, customers can get unbreakable broadband at home, 5G mobile speeds on the move, Apple TV and a choice of Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium, all for an amazing £73 a month.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: “We’ve built Vodafone Pro Broadband to provide our customers with unbreakable broadband without breaking the bank.

“Our customers tell us that fast, reliable and secure connectivity is more important than it’s ever been, and even when there is a return to ‘normal’ their demands for great broadband will continue.”

Customers with simpler broadband needs can opt for a Vodafone ‘Broadband’ package – with average speeds of up to 100Mbps – starting from £22 a month. Alternatively, customers who can take advantage of our mobile broadband and GigaCube offers.

The move appears to show a willingness to directly challenge BT in the broadband market.

“This is a powerful launch from Vodafone that will turn heads among rivals and reinforces strong commitment to take a greater share of the competitive UK broadband market,” said Kester Mann, Director, Consumer and Connectivity at CCS Insight. "Pro Broadband includes many similar features to BT’s Halo 3+ offer, which launched only a few weeks ago. It even uses the same “unbreakable” descriptor as part of its marketing. Going toe-to-toe with the broadband market leader is highly creditable for an operator with a heritage steeped in mobile.”

"The big differentiator is price, with tariffs starting at just £35 per month. This could put pressure on BT’S premium positioning as UK consumers seek affordable deals in challenging economic times. It may also force broadband heavyweights Sky and Virgin to bolster their offers too. Vodafone is still a minority player in an established broadband market. Growing organically is a tough ask, but this offer is well-timed as consumers review their connectivity needs while the impact of the pandemic rumbles on.”

