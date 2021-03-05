Tele2 extends partnership with Optiva to boost 5G monetisation

Optiva is pleased to announce that Tele2, a European telecommunications group serving millions of customers, has extended its partnership in Sweden and the Baltics with Optiva. The agreement includes support services and updates for its Optiva Charging Engine&trade…

Optiva is pleased to announce that Tele2, a European telecommunications group serving millions of customers, has extended its partnership in Sweden and the Baltics with Optiva. The agreement includes support services and updates for its Optiva Charging Engine™, with an upgrade option to Optiva private-cloud offering, which enables innovative new services and monetizing 5G.



With support services, Optiva will be helping Tele2 monetize its mobile customer base across two locations and multiple deployments, and Tele2 will also achieve continued stability for its platform.



”Our 10-year partnership with Tele2 has been based on a shared commitment to innovation. We are pleased to continue that and help bring increased value to its customers,” said John Giere, CEO of Optiva.

