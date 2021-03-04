toob begins FTTP rollout in Surrey

toob have begun deploying their gigabit-capable FTTP network to homes and business in the Surrey towns of Camberley and Frimley. The deployment is set to cover 20…

toob have begun deploying their gigabit-capable FTTP network to homes and business in the Surrey towns of Camberley and Frimley.

The deployment is set to cover 20,000 premises at a cost of £8 million.

toob has previously focussed its deployments in Southampton but has plans to cover 100,000 premises across the South of England longer term.

Nick Parbutt, CEO, toob said: “We have always viewed the deployment of full-fibre networks as an economic and social necessity and the current challenges we are facing only reinforces this belief. With the announcement of our next locations, I am delighted that we can bring the benefits of full-fibre broadband to more families, businesses and communities.

“This is a very exciting time for toob and we’re delighted to be getting started in Camberley and Frimley. We know there is a real need for affordable, reliable, hyperspeed internet and we are quickly filling that gap in the market with thousands of existing happy customers.”