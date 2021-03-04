toob begins FTTP rollout in Surrey

toob have begun deploying their gigabit-capable FTTP network to homes and business in the Surrey towns of Camberley and Frimley.
The deployment is set to cover 20…
toob have begun deploying their gigabit-capable FTTP network to homes and business in the Surrey towns of Camberley and Frimley.
The deployment is set to cover 20,000 premises at a cost of £8 million.
toob has previously focussed its deployments in Southampton but has plans to cover 100,000 premises across the South of England longer term.
Nick Parbutt, CEO, toob said: “We have always viewed the deployment of full-fibre networks as an economic and social necessity and the current challenges we are facing only reinforces this belief. With the announcement of our next locations, I am delighted that we can bring the benefits of full-fibre broadband to more families, businesses and communities.
“This is a very exciting time for toob and we’re delighted to be getting started in Camberley and Frimley. We know there is a real need for affordable, reliable, hyperspeed internet and we are quickly filling that gap in the market with thousands of existing happy customers.”
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page, which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device. To view the article please disable any ad blocking software