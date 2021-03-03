BAI Communications signs former Vodafone SVP as Chief Commercial Officer

McGrath will be responsible for leading the delivery of BAI’s global commercial strategy, focusing on enhancing the company’s go-to-market approach across all its markets. Drawing on his extensive experience in both telecommunications and infrastructure, he will work with the team at both a global and market level to deepen the engagement with industry and partners to define solutions and models that will help accelerate both innovation and sales with BAI&rsquo…

McGrath will be responsible for leading the delivery of BAI’s global commercial strategy, focusing on enhancing the company’s go-to-market approach across all its markets. Drawing on his extensive experience in both telecommunications and infrastructure, he will work with the team at both a global and market level to deepen the engagement with industry and partners to define solutions and models that will help accelerate both innovation and sales with BAI’s end customers. This role sits at the heart of BAI’s ambitious growth strategy as the business looks to aggressively scale its solutions and operations over the next four years, particularly across its existing geographies: Europe, North America, and Australia.

Widely respected across the industry, McGrath brings over 30 years of experience and commercial acumen in designing and leading sophisticated engagement programmes that bring industry partners and peers together to jointly invest in mutually beneficial communication infrastructure projects. He joins BAI following eight years at Vodafone where he held the role of senior vice president for Vodafone Carrier Services with responsibilities including global sales and international business development. This follows other executive level roles at Virgin Media, Verizon, and Cable Wireless.

Commenting on his appointment, McGrath said “BAI is a business unlike any other. Its strong credibility in delivering large scale connected public infrastructure projects stems from its unique combination of deep engineering expertise and unrelenting drive for innovation.

He added “BAI is at an important stage in its lifecycle and the opportunity that lays ahead is very exciting. BAI has clearly defined neutral host and private network offerings that are generating extremely strong interest from municipalities and mobile network operators alike. This positions it perfectly to capitalise on the fast-growing commercial opportunity and interest in evolving the way connectivity is delivered at scale across our cities. I am delighted to get the opportunity to join the company and its strong leadership team and play a key role in helping to drive forward its ambitious growth strategy.

Discussing McGrath’s appointment, Group CEO, Igor Leprince, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming Andrew to the team. Andrew’s ability to identify new market opportunities and gain stakeholder support right across our broader industry, demonstrates a unique combination of relationship skills and commercial acumen. This, alongside his skill in advancing innovation, will make him a great asset to the BAI’s evolving business and transformative developments in the 5G and neutral host space.”

Based in London, McGrath will commence his role on 3 May 2021 joining BAI’s executive team and reporting to Group CEO, Igor Leprince.

