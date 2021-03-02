Three UK opens applications for 2021 Graduate Scheme

Three UK has announced that it is now taking applications for its 2021 graduate scheme. The two-year programme, which will start from September 2021, will be accepting 31 graduates. There are opportunities across five different business areas…

Graduates will be based at Three’s new office in Reading, splitting their time between working in the office and from home.

The scheme promises a training plan to foster skills development which enables graduates to fully immerse themselves in the Three UK brand and business.

Three’s Chief People Officer, Mark Redmond, said: “This is an opportunity not to be missed. Graduates at Three will be contributing to keeping the nation connected. We’re an innovative business using cutting-edge technologies to build the UK’s fastest 5G network and we’re critical to the national infrastructure. This is more evident now than ever – keeping friends, families and colleagues connected.”

Chris Pidgeon, Three’s Head of Resourcing also added: “This programme will allow recent graduates to begin their career at a company that values collaboration and team-work. Our energetic and hard-working people enjoy a hybrid approach to working and this will allow new graduates to adjust to the world of work in these challenging times. We will provide them with a real sense of responsibility and equip them with the tools and support needed to develop and grow in confidence.”