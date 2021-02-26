New subsea cable from the Maldives to Sri Lanka goes live

12 months after the project was first announced, the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable (MSC) is now ready for service. The 840km fibre optic submarine cable will provide connectivity between Hulhumale in the Maldives and Mount Lavinia in Sri Lanka…

12 months after the project was first announced, the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable (MSC) is now ready for service. The 840km fibre optic submarine cable will provide connectivity between Hulhumale in the Maldives and Mount Lavinia in Sri Lanka.

The consortium cable, which is a joint project between Dialog Axiata, Ooredoo and Dhiraagu, was delivered in partnership with HMN Tech.

Speaking about the project’s completion, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said: “We are pleased to have completed this project with our international consortium partners Ooredoo and Dhiraagu together with HMN in record time amidst the challenges of the pandemic.”

Ismail Rasheed, CEO and Managing Director of Dhiraagu, also commented on the announcement, saying: “The MSC system will facilitate the growing demand for internet in the Maldives, while increasing our submarine cable network reliability by providing route diversity. The system also caters for additional capacity required to enhance the digital ecosystem and provide modern digital services.”