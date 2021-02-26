FB Submarine Partners announces new subsea link from Florida to Cancun

FB Submarine Partners, privately owned developer of international telecommunications projects, has announced a new subsea link from Florida to Cancun, Mexico. The 1,200km cable…

FB Submarine Partners, privately owned developer of international telecommunications projects, has announced a new subsea link from Florida to Cancun, Mexico. The 1,200km cable, named GigNet-1, is expected to be completed in 2022.

The project has been in development for two years. The marine route survey will begin in March and will be carried out by IT International Telecom, who also provided the desktop route survey.

Xtera has been selected as the primary EPC contractor for the project and will supply the subsea “wet plant”, namely the fibre and amplifiers (repeaters), and the submarine line terminals in Florida and Mexico. Xtera will also manage the installation process.

FB Submarine Partners will be working with GigNet, Inc and its Mexican Caribbean subsidiary GigNet, a fibre-optic network provider in the region, to land the cable in Cancun and for colocation in GigNet’s cable landing station.

Speaking about the new cable, GigNet’s CTO, Michael Mahoney, said: “I truly believe we have assembled an incredible team of experts and partners that will result in the deployment of this cable system on time and on budget. The economic impact of this new subsea cable to the economic development of Quintana Roo and Yucatan will be extraordinary.”