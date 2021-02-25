WeFibre announce FTTP deployment in Cumbria and South Wales

WeFibre, part of the Telcom Group, has announced plans to deploy a gigabit capable FTTP network in 9 rural communities in Cumbria and South Wales…

WeFibre, part of the Telcom Group, has announced plans to deploy a gigabit capable FTTP network in 9 rural communities in Cumbria and South Wales.

The projects will cover Llanybydder, Cwrt-Newydd, Penrhiw-pal, Nantgaredig, Llanrhystud, Llanllwni and Tan-y-groes in Wales, as well as Hexham, Keswick and New Inn Cross in North England.

WeFibre, launched in October 2020, plans to target rural and urban areas, and it targeting 1 million premises by the end of 2023.

Paul Eaton, WeFibre’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “It’s been a hard slog to get this far and a lot of time, resource and money spent, but finally, we have been successfully awarded nine projects in Cumbria and South Wales.

“We will be rolling out full fibre in these areas as the interest has been extremely high from all proposals we put forward, and the interest in gigabit services from WeFibre has raised a lot of excitement.”