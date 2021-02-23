What’s the score? Total Telecom’s quarterly financial Score Board

It's that time of year again, when companies financial results arrive in a flurry from across the telecoms sector. With so much data arriving so fast it can be all too easy to get lost. Now, we are pulling all of the key players' financial reports into one location. Your company’s earnings data not on the list? Contact us here with the subject line 'Score Board' February 22nd • KPN Q4 2020 "In 2021, we will take another step forward on our path to growth. The COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly continue to have an effect, but we will maintain our spirit of creativity and flexibility…

It's that time of year again, when companies financial results arrive in a flurry from across the telecoms sector. With so much data arriving so fast it can be all too easy to get lost. Now, we are pulling all of the key players' financial reports into one location.

Your company’s earnings data not on the list? Contact us here with the subject line 'Score Board'

February 22nd

• KPN Q4 2020

"In 2021, we will take another step forward on our path to growth. The COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly continue to have an effect, but we will maintain our spirit of creativity and flexibility. If anything, 2020 has shown how resilient we can be," said Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chairman of the KPN Board of Management.

February 19th

• Ooredoo Indosat Q4 2020

• Roku Q4 2020

February 18th

• Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020

• Orange Q4 2020

“Our actions are paying off as we continue to progress towards the ambitious objectives we set out in our Engage 2025 strategic plan. With respect to the environment, we have reduced our CO2 emissions by 12%. We also opened our first three Orange Digital Centers to promote greater digital inclusivity. Thanks to these solid results, to our carefully managed investments and to greater operational efficiency, we are confirming our objective to generate between €3.5 and €4 billion in Organic Cash Flow in 2023,” said chairman and CEO Stéphane Richard.

February 15th

• Liberty Global Q4 2020

“2020 was a transformational year in which we announced highly accretive transactions in Switzerland and the U.K., creating fixed-mobile champions in two of our core markets and unlocking nearly $11 billion of synergies on an NPV basis,” said CEO Mike Fries.

February 10th

• Singtel Q3 2020

“We are pleased to see a second straight quarter of revenue recovery as business activity resumes. While we continue to feel the effects of the pandemic with roaming and prepaid revenues affected by travel restrictions, ICT continued to put in a strong showing led by NCS and Australia Enterprise, as businesses accelerated their digitalisation efforts," said Group CEO, Yuen Kuan Moon. "While the outlook is still uncertain, we are well positioned for the new normal, especially with the Group’s 5G rollout, the scaling of NCS and our digital bank joint venture in Singapore."

February 9th

• Cisco Q2 2021

"We are seeing encouraging signs of strength across our business showing how our technology will be a powerful engine for recovery and growth," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Our team delivered a strong performance as we partnered with customers on accelerating their digital transformation and driving secure, remote work."

February 4th

• BT Group Q3 2020

“We delivered results in line with our expectations for the third quarter and remain on track to deliver our 2020/21 outlook despite even greater Covid-19 restrictions than previously forecast,” said CEO Philip Jansen. “We continue to make significant investments in our industry leading networks; with FTTP having now passed over 4m premises and 5G available in 125 towns and cities, we're firmly on track to deliver our March 2021 targets."

• Nokia Q4 2020

“Nokia delivered a solid Q4. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region. In Q4, our operating profit and cash performance benefited from timing,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO.

February 3rd

• Qualcomm Q1 2021

• Vodafone Group Q3 2020

"Our good trading performance underscores our confidence in the outlook for the full year. We have made further progress on our strategic priorities, including the IPO of Vantage Towers in early 2021, which remains firmly on track and will now include our 50 percent shareholding in the UK towers joint venture with Telefonica," said CEO Nick Read.

January 29th

• Ericsson Q4 2020

“Networks sales grew organically by 20%, reporting a gross margin of 43.5% (41.1%) for Q4. This reflects continued high activity levels in North America and North East Asia, and also in Europe where we further increased market share,” said President and CEO Börje Ekholm.