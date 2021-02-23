BT and Total sign a 3-year renewable electricity deal

Total Gas & Power will supply BT Group with 100% renewable energy after signing a three-year contract starting from April 2022. The energy will be supplied by a mix of sources including solar…

It is estimated that the contract, which will supply electricity to approximately 3,100 BT Group sites, will account for almost half of BT’s total annual electricity consumption in the UK.

Cyril Pourrat, BT’s Chief Procurement Officer, said: “As an organisation that consumes nearly 1% of the UK’s electricity, it is important for BT to demonstrate its commitment to a green recovery. Purchasing 100 per cent renewable electricity from Total sends a strong signal that renewables are important to the UK and today’s announcement underpins our commitment to climate action and in becoming a net zero carbon emissions business by 2045.”

BT is already taking significant steps towards achieving its 2045 target. Since 2016/17, BT states that it has reduced carbon emissions in the supply chain by 8% and has reduced the carbon emissions intensity of its operations by 42%. The company also recently announced that its networks and buildings worldwide are all now fully powered by renewable electricity.