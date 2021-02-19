Friday, 19 February 2021

Lightspeed Broadband announce UK FTTP rollout

Chris Sedgwick
Friday 19 February 21

Lightspeed Broadband has unveiled plans to rollout FTTP to around 100,000 homes in the UK. The new altnet will invest £300 million on its deployment to homes and businesses in the East of England by the end of 2022…

The new altnet will invest £300 million on its deployment to homes and businesses in the East of England by the end of 2022. By the end of 2025 the new entrant has targeted reaching one million premises. 

Steve Haines, CEO, Lightspeed Broadband said: ‘We are making a commitment to deliver a Gigabit broadband experience to the heart of the east of England which will unlock the potential of the region.

“We might appear to be the new guys on the block, but in reality, we are a life-long, experienced team of telecoms experts that have spent decades building and managing telecoms networks at BT. Collaborating with communities and local authorities we will start building immediately in market towns in South Lincolnshire, bringing thousands of homes and businesses access to the essential full fibre, ultra-reliable gigabit broadband they deserve, and then expanding across the region to meet customer needs.”

