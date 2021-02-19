Friday, 19 February 2021

BT’s new procurement arm to create 70 jobs in Dublin

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Thursday 18 February 21

The new procurement arm known as BT Sourced will begin operations in April

Back in November, BT announced that it was spinning off its procurement business, creating a new Dublin-based subsidiary called BT Source. The business is set to have an annual budget of £13 billion and will handle the Group’s global procurement needs.

The move came as part of BT’s wider strategy of cutting costs by £2 billion by 2025. 

Now, BT Sourced is preparing to begin operations in April and is still looking to fill 70 positions within the company, with positions available across a number of disciplines including IT, Networks, Connectivity, and Services, as well as procurement analytics and transformation. 

"We're excited to be building our innovative new procurement company at its very heart, taking advantage of the fantastic talent pool Ireland has to offer in the global sourcing arena. We're looking for diverse, entrepreneurial and talented professionals to join our organisation and help build something from the start,"said Cyril Pourrat, Chief Procurement Officer for BT Group, who is set to lead BT Source.

BT Group itself already employs around 650 people in Ireland, with BT Ireland noting revenues of €419.6 million for the year ending March 2019, with profits around €45 million.

Earlier this month, BT published a study exploring its Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy over the past financial year, estimating a value of around £24 billion. The company itself has some 82,800 staff, with the report showing that the company directly or indirectly (via suppliers) supports around 300,000 full time jobs in the UK.

“BT Sourced will play a major role in BT’s transformation, drawing on the best technology and people to speed up and simplify the way we manage BT’s third party spend worldwide,” said Pourrat.

 

