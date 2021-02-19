O2 seeks to address the digital divide in Bristol with new campaign

O2 has renewed its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations in the UK who are struggling with the financial impact of the ongoing lockdown. In partnership with social enterprise Hubbub, O2 has announced its ambition to donate 1000 devices and 12 months of free connectivity (6GB per month) to those at highest risk of digital exclusion in Bristol…

In a press release announcing the initiative, O2 suggested that “financial exclusion often goes hand in hand with a lack of connectivity”. As such, in addition to receiving a device and data, beneficiaries of the campaign will also have access to money advice from a financial wellbeing advisor and can gain access to digital skills training at local support centres.

The scheme will be delivered by O2 and Hubbub with support from a number of charitable partners, The Aviva Foundation and Bristol City Council,

Speaking about the campaign, O2’s Chief Executive Mark Evans said: “Connectivity has been vital to keeping the country running during the pandemic, but if you’re unable to get online you’re likely to miss out on a lot of support…This campaign reflects our broader commitment to be there for our customers and the wider community, whenever they need us.”