TalkTalk launches CityFibre FTTP in four cities

TalkTalk has announced they will now sell ‘Future Fibre’ packages on CityFibre’s new gigabit capable FTTP network in Aberdeen, Bolton, Milton Keynes and Peterborough.

CityFibre are investing £4bn to cover around 1 million UK premises with their network by the end of 2021 with 500,000 already completed. This will rise to 8 million across 100+ cities and towns expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2025.

Jonathan Kini, MD of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all. This has been brought into even sharper focus by the pandemic, so we’re thrilled that people across Peterborough can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

