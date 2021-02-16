Orange goes green with ENGIE partnership for renewable energy

Orange has announced a 15-year power purchase agreement with French solar and wind power solutions developer ENGIE. The agreement will see the development of two solar farms, one in L’Epine and another in Ribeyret, both in the Hautes-Alpes region. These facilities will generate 38 MWp and 13 Mwp, respectively…

The agreement will see the development of two solar farms, one in L’Epine and another in Ribeyret, both in the Hautes-Alpes region. These facilities will generate 38 MWp and 13 Mwp, respectively, which will be purchased by Orange.

Power generation by the two photovoltaic energy farms will begin by 2023 at the latest, according to the announcement.

In addition to this purchase agreement, the ENGIE will also aggregate the output of renewable power plants contracted by Orange France with other producers, closely monitoring the operator’s energy consumption.

“Reducing our environmental footprint is a major part of Orange's strategy. By 2025, the Group plans to reduce 30% of its direct CO² emissions compared to 2015 and reach an electricity mix made up of 50% renewable energy,” said Fabienne Dulac, Orange's Executive Vice-President and CEO of Orange France. “Signing this agreement with ENGIE is extremely important in this regard; it illustrates our desire to be a major player in the field of power purchase agreements in France. We are proud to contribute to the country's energy transition and also proud of the economic development of the regions where new solar power facilities will be built."

Orange has goals of having net zero carbon emissions by 2040, a target which it claims is 10 years earlier than the rest of the sector.

However, Orange is not the only major operator raising their game when it comes to sustainability. Telefonica, for instance, announced in June last year accelerated its net zero carbon emissions target by 20 years, aiming to be carbon neutral in its four main markets by 2030. Hopefully the operators can become increasingly competitive over their vital sustainability transformations.

In September last year, Orange also launched a €500m inaugural Sustainability Bond, aiming to finance projects that reflect their green and social goals, as part of its wider Engage 2025 strategic plan. At the time of announcement, 40% of the fund was expected to be used to fund digital and social inclusion projects, with 60% used for energy efficiency and circular economy projects.

