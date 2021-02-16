Verizon acquires incubed IT for mobile robot orchestration

One of the most exciting aspects of 5G is the way in which it will unlock robotics and automation. Rapid speeds and low latency means that autonomous robots will be able to communicate with one another in real-time, coordinating to get the job done with unprecedented efficiency. But managing a fleet of autonomous robots is no simple task…

But managing a fleet of autonomous robots is no simple task. That is why Verizon has announced a new agreement to acquire incubed IT, a robotics specialist and creator of a software platform providing autonomous navigation tools to administer, manage and optimize mixed fleets of robots in industrial settings.

“Mobile robot orchestration is a real and emerging challenge faced by enterprises today,” said Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon. “By integrating incubed IT’s autonomous software with Verizon’s 5G platform, we will have the ability to power robotic automation at scale. This will create new opportunities for enterprise customers to better and more effectively monitor and optimize their business processes.”

The announcement lists three key products from incubed IT: the Smart Shuttle Navigation Toolkit, for navigation; Fleet Management Server; and data monitoring and analytics.

“incubed IT’s next-generation software and autonomous fleet management server are foundational components for the future of terrestrial robotics,” said Elise Neel, Vice President of Verizon New Business Incubation. “When we combine incubed IT’s capabilities with the reliability, responsiveness and vast capabilities of Verizon’s 5G platform, we will enable faster, less expensive and more effective adoption of robotic automation for enterprises everywhere.”

The value of the autonomous robot market is expected to bloom alongside 5G, with research valuing the sector at around $7.2 billion by 2025, with a market growth of 32.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

