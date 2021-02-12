Friday, 12 February 2021

Truespeed announces full fibre broadband roll-out in Bath and environs

Chris Sedgwick
Friday 12 February 21

Truespeed has started rolling out its ultrafast, gigabit-capable full fibre broadband network in Bath and expanding its footprint into neighbouring areas in Somerset including Keynsham…

Truespeed has started rolling out its ultrafast, gigabit-capable full fibre broadband network in Bath and expanding its footprint into neighbouring areas in Somerset including Keynsham, Saltford and South Widcombe.

 
In Wells Truespeed has now passed over 3,000 premises. Today the firm has announced that it is boosting its investment in Wells, with plans to connect more areas of the city and continue expanding its current building works in surrounding areas such as Wookey and Coxley.
 
Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath said, “Truespeed’s investment will benefit the city enormously as ultrafast broadband connectivity can’t come soon enough for Bath businesses and residents. It’s great that a Bath-based firm is at the forefront of supporting our communities and taking our beautiful city into the full fibre fast lane.” 
 
Evan Wienburg, CEO of Truespeed, commented, “We’re excited to get going in Bath while stepping up the roll-out of our full fibre network in Wells and surrounding areas in Somerset. We’re lighting up our map of the South-West and bringing under-served households and businesses the future-proofed gigabit capable connectivity they deserve."
 
