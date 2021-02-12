Telia launches IoT hyperscaling solution

Through a combination of innovative technologies and features the solution enables businesses and organizations to control and manage all their global IoT data and connectivity from one single portal. “This is a true game changer for IoT connectivity,” says Björn Hansen, Head of IoT at Telia. “Customers that need to deploy their solutions globally have to deal with multiple operators and a number of regulatory and taxation issues to stay compliant…

Through a combination of innovative technologies and features the solution enables businesses and organizations to control and manage all their global IoT data and connectivity from one single portal.

“This is a true game changer for IoT connectivity,” says Björn Hansen, Head of IoT at Telia. “Customers that need to deploy their solutions globally have to deal with multiple operators and a number of regulatory and taxation issues to stay compliant. When needed, our solution goes beyond roaming and provides local subscriptions in highly regulated markets. Customers can now instantly control what their devices can or cannot access with a network that dynamically adapts to connectivity needs.”

The solution is called Telia Global IoT Connectivity, and is available now. In simple terms, it offers four vital parts: Telia eSIM powered by eUICC, a global ecosystem of pre-integrated operators, a unique programmable network and a cloud platform to manage it all. This combination with its security features enables businesses and organizations to control and manage all their global IoT data and connectivity from one single portal.

World-renowned analyst firm Transforma Insights estimates that the global IoT market will grow to 24.1 billion devices in 2030, generating $1.5 trillion in annual revenue .At the same time, companies that purchase and use IoT connectivity globally face several commercial and technical pitfalls in their global deployments, as well as the growing challenge of managing their network of operators and IoT data as the number of connected devices grows.

These challenges can now be managed, as Telia Global IoT Connectivity brings businesses and organizations simplicity and a new layer of control of their data and connectivity on top of pre-existing connectivity-management platforms.

IoT network access using local profiles is available in over ten countries, covering four continents. Together with our ecosystem of over 400 roaming partners and our cloud-native platform, the solution enables a compliant and secure way of connecting products on a global scale.

Moreover, Transforma Insights estimates that this new approach of providing global IoT connectivity can save companies on average 28 percent of the cost involved in global IoT deployments. A report on this research by Transforma Insights on behalf of Telia, will be released in February 2021.

“Enabled by our innovative solution architecture that brings connectivity and data to the cloud, customers will now be able to control and manage the global network of partners and orchestrate data and SMS flows in near real time. It sets the foundation for scaling in hyper speed,” Hansen says.

Read more about the solution and get in touch here

Also in the news:

Forced sale of TikTok postponed indefinitely under Biden administration

What’s next for NEXT? Ciena and Southern Cross team up for new transpacific cable

Join the club: America Movil latest to spin off LatAm tower business