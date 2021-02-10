5G Commercial Networks Are Now Live In More Than 60 Countries

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today announced that 61 countries/territories now have live 5G commercial networks. As of the end of January 2021, the GSA recorded 144 commercial 5G networks present worldwide with more to come. The latest GSA data reveals that 413 operators in 131 countries/ territories are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments.



The new NTS Update Status Snapshot Report not only indicates a steady growth of launched 5G commercial networks throughout 2020 but also reveals a strong interest in 4x4 MIMO with 152 operators identified investing in the technology, of which 94 have deployed/launched within their commercial networks.



This latest GSA report also addresses LTE, with data revealing that there are 806 operators with commercially launched LTE networks worldwide (offering broadband fixed wireless access and or mobile services) and that 421 operators have launched LTE fixed wireless access services (excludes those offering MiFi/dongle services only).



The NTS Update Status Snapshot Report (February 2021) can be downloaded for free here: https://gsacom.com/paper/nts-update-february-2021-status-snapshot/ (registration required).



“5G commercial networks are now live in more than 60 markets around the world. This statement alone demonstrates the worldwide demand for 5G services, and with hundreds of operators still investing in 5G, we can clearly see the direction that the industry is taking towards abundant, widespread 5G,” commented Joe Barrett, President of Global mobile Suppliers Association. “These figures are encouraging and as an industry, we can only be excited about how fast the ecosystem is making 5G available which could indicate a faster adoption rate. The GSA will keep on tracking every evolution regarding the deployment of 5G commercial and private networks.”

