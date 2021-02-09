Telecom Egypt taps IBM and Red Hat for hybrid cloud strategy

Telecom Egypt (TE), one of the largest integrated telecommunications operators in Egypt, has turned to IBM and Red Hat to help them develop an open, hybrid cloud strategy that will modernize their operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey. Telecom Egypt will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Automation built on Red Hat OpenShift, to become more efficient, flexible and future-ready to support core operations and enable new digital services. As part of Telecom Egypt's strategy for growth…

Telecom Egypt (TE), one of the largest integrated telecommunications operators in Egypt, has turned to IBM and Red Hat to help them develop an open, hybrid cloud strategy that will modernize their operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey. Telecom Egypt will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Automation built on Red Hat OpenShift, to become more efficient, flexible and future-ready to support core operations and enable new digital services.

As part of Telecom Egypt's strategy for growth, the telco is reinventing its infrastructure based open, hybrid cloud technology to gain more flexible deployment options and drive innovation to meet the needs of its enterprise customers.

By collaborating with IBM, TE implemented IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to infuse AI into TE’s workflows to provide the flexibility to scale automation projects quickly, across any cloud or on-premises environment. Now, TE can more easily modernize existing core systems for faster and more agile operations and reduce maintenance time by automating operational processes in order to provide better customer experiences and improve quality of service.

“As part of Telecom Egypt’s strategy to modernize infrastructure and provide customers with the highest level of capabilities, we turned to IBM as our preferred partner to help us accelerate our digital transformation journey,” said Adel Hamed, CEO, Telecom Egypt. “Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all organizations to rethink their businesses and change the way they work. Due to the increased pressure on our network throughout Egypt during this critical time, we implemented IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to accelerate our networks performance and provide our customers with reliable services throughout this period of high demand”

Aiming to fulfill their vision and become a regional Cloud hub in Egypt, Telecom Egypt also turned to IBM Global Business Services and its partner ecosystem to deliver the first state-of-the-art data center with access to all the global submarine cable systems that land in Egypt.

The new data center will be Telecom Egypt's main platform for the provision of cloud services across the region, aiming to host local and global players by providing modernized business services with the highest levels of availability and technical resiliency. IBM designed, built and provided project management, maintenance and managed services to create a new, highly resilient data center for Telecom Egypt.

“The telecom industry is transforming as organizations look for new ways to modernize their operations through open, hybrid cloud technologies that enable them to build more resilient businesses and provide agile services to their clients “said Wael Abdoush, General Manager, IBM Egypt. “Our work with Telecom Egypt will help speed the next chapter of their hybrid cloud journey with an open and secure cloud architecture that will deliver new value and greater digital advancement for both their core business and customers”.

IBM has a long history in working with the world’s largest telcos to help drive their digital transformation as they modernise workloads. In fact, 83 percent of the world’s telcos are IBM clients, including AT&T, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Verizon and more.

IBM has also recently introduced the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications with 40+ partners, including Nokia and Samsung. The platform is a secure and open, hybrid cloud environment that addresses the unique challenges telcos face as 5G and edge transform the industry.

