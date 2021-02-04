Slovak Telekom's 10 year plan towards copper switch-off

Slovak Telekom has announced the first twelve markets where it plans to switch customers from its copper network to a fibre connection…

Slovak Telekom has announced the first twelve markets where it plans to switch customers from its copper network to a fibre connection. The move forms part of its ten-year strategy to shift away from copper infrastructure. Customers in these areas will be able to migrate to fibre free of charge, provided that they remain on the same (or higher) broadband package.

According to data provided by Slovak Telekom, its fibre services are currently available to 750,000 Slovakian households. By the end of its current strategy, the company aims to have expanded fibre access to all of the areas which are currently served by existing copper infrastructure.

Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic’s joint CTIO, Branimir Maric will be joining the keynote panel discussion at the Virtual Gigabit Access on 20th April. Branimir will be sharing his insights into how Slovak Telekom is building its next generation access network. Head to the event website to find out more about the conference.