Africell Angola network to be live by end of the year

Africell have announced that they will be extending their business into Angola and will offer a high-quality, high-speed, data-centric mobile network and sophisticated smartphone handsets, all at affordable prices.



Already active in Uganda, Sierra Leone, The Gambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africell have signed its agreement with the Angolan Ministry of Telecommunications, the Angolan Ministry of Finance, and INACOM (the Angolan telecoms regulator), for a licence to operate in Angola. The market is currently dominated by Angola Telecom and Unitel who jointly are reported to have more than 80% market share.



Africell Group CEO and Chairman, Ziad Dalloul, said:

“Angola is amongst the most attractive investment destinations in sub-Saharan Africa and an African leader, so we see this as the logical next step for Africell as we continue to grow our network and deepen our footprint across the continent.



“A more competitive and transparent market will not only stimulate the telecoms sector as a result of greater innovation and efficiency, but it will also develop complementary sectors such as entertainment, financial services, other technology solutions – improving services, increasing access and creating jobs and opportunities for the Angolan people.”



Africell's expansion should not only improve connectivity in the south African nation, but should also be good for the economy. Much of the infrastructure and services deployment will be subcontracted to local firms and it is expected to deliver approximately 6,500 jobs within 5 years.



Pascoal Borges Alé Fernandes, President of the Board of Directors at INACOM, said

“We are pleased that Africell has chosen Angola for its expansion and we hope to work towards the development of the market, thus creating conditions for service users to benefit from better quality services.”