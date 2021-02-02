Tuesday, 02 February 2021

Shell Energy Retail snaps up Post Office telecoms business

Total Telecom Staff
Shell Energy Retail has signed a deal that will see it acquire Post Office’s telecoms business.   The deal will see Shell acquire 465,000 phone and broadband customers from the …

Shell Energy Retail has signed a deal that will see it acquire Post Office’s telecoms business.
 
The deal will see Shell acquire 465,000 phone and broadband customers from the Post Office’s telecoms division for an undisclosed sum.
 
Ed Kamm, CEO of Shell Energy Retail, said: “We’ve been in the business of providing fast, reliable broadband to thousands of customers across Britain for many years. Today we have signed a deal to welcome nearly half a million more broadband and telephony customers from Post Office. We expect to complete the deal in the coming months.
 
“Our priority is to help our customers access cleaner, convenient and competitive home services; and to provide solutions that will help them to reduce emissions.”
 
Post Office’s Director of Telecoms, Meredith Sharples, added: “Post Office has built a successful and profitable telecoms business and has recently seen a significant growth in the fibre broadband products. The transfer to Shell has been planned to minimise disruption, with customers continuing to use their existing equipment and support teams.”

