Vodafone leads the way with world first trial of 100G PON

Vodafone’s Eschborn lab in Germany was last week the setting to announce the successful trial of a new Passive Optical Network (PON) technology capable of delivering speeds up to 100 gigabits per second (Gb/s) on a single wavelength.



The trial uses Nokia Bell Labs innovations to deliver 100 Gb/s on a single PON wavelength and is the world’s first application of flexible rate transmission in a PON network. This works by grouping fiber modems (ONUs) that exhibit similar physical network characteristics and makes data transmission more efficient, resulting in lower latency on a PON and cuts power consumption in half .



Commenting on the trial Gavin Young, Vodafone’s Head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence, said: “100G PON ... will help us keep ahead of the demand curve."



Whilst Stefaan Vanhastel, Chief Technology Officer, Fixed Networks Division, Nokia, said: “We keep pushing the potential of fiber access so that capacity stays ahead of the unrelenting demand of the connected world. In 2020, we launched the first commercial 25G PON solution. Now, we’re delighted to show state-of-the-art 100G technology together with Vodafone. These breakthroughs in speed turn an existing fiber-to-the-home network into a fiber network that can connect homes, businesses, remote cable nodes and 5G small cells.”