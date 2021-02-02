African operator goes Supersonic to connect the unconnected

South Africa's MTN has taken bold steps to deliver fibre-quality connectivity to more households across the country.



The launch of Supersonic AirFibre will according to Calvin Collett, managing director of MTN SA’s ISP – Supersonic "break [ing] down the traditional barriers to entry that have denied many access to a modern, connected life”.



The solution is built on unlicensed spectrum enabling MTN to offer inexpensive, and uncapped connectivity solutions to areas in which traditional fibre installations are not available, but still deliver a network quality that is in line with MTN’s standards. AirFibre is quick and cost effective to install as no trenching is required as is the case with traditional fibre, but still gives customers a service that will have access to the new technology that equals that of a full-fibre installation.



Commenting on the ongoing pandemic Collett said "With schooling, entertainment and work all happening at home, AirFibre offers always-on reliable connectivity, an innovation that we hope will do its part to fuel our economy to bounce back to growth by bringing digital to all,”