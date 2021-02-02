Three taps MATRIXX and Salesforce for Pay As You Go

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced that Three UK’s new Pay As You Go offering is powered by the Go Digital™ solution, which combines MATRIXX Digital Commerce with Salesforce Communications Cloud and other technologies tailored for mobile providers. Pay As You Go is an omnichannel pre-pay offering built from scratch with transformative technology to power a reinvented customer experience…

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced that Three UK’s new Pay As You Go offering is powered by the Go Digital™ solution, which combines MATRIXX Digital Commerce with Salesforce Communications Cloud and other technologies tailored for mobile providers. Pay As You Go is an omnichannel pre-pay offering built from scratch with transformative technology to power a reinvented customer experience.



The new Pay As You Go service was launched on Three’s new cloud-based IT infrastructure, as part of the operator’s goal of delivering better connectivity, every day for every customer. Designed with a customer-centric approach, the new service leverages MATRIXX Digital Commerce to provide real-time usage tracking, enhanced personalization and full customer control over their experience through a new full-featured mobile app. Delivering a right time, right place, omnichannel experience, Three’s website, call center and retail interactions leverage Salesforce Communications Cloud, Service Cloud and Experience Cloud applications to provide customers with an efficient experience across all channels.



“At Three, our mission is to provide a better-connected life for our customers. Our new Pay As You Go offering is the first launch on our new IT systems which will allow us to deliver better service through a fully digital experience. We selected Go Digital™ from MATRIXX — and integrated it with Salesforce — because they present technologies capable of providing our customers with the truly digital offering they deserve.” – Susan Buttsworth, Chief Operating Officer, Three UK



As part of its digital transformation efforts, Three UK deployed the Go Digital™ solution, using technologies from MATRIXX and Salesforce, which provides cloud native customer engagement and BSS applications purpose-built for the needs of digital service providers. Go Digital™ is a market solution providing omnichannel engagement and monetization capabilities to match Three UK’s customer-centric vision.



“As the digital revolution continues, mobile operators need flexible, cost-effective, scalable solutions that improve their existing capabilities while building for the future of 5G devices. Three UK has a strong, customer-first vision designed to enable an enhanced customer experience. We are proud to collaborate with Salesforce to help Three UK succeed as a digital disrupter.” – Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software



“We’re excited and honored to be part of the solution supporting Three UK’s digital transformation program, along with MATRIXX. Three UK’s successful launch showcases the power of Go Digital™ and how it can be a game changer for digital disrupters.” – Dan Ford, SVP & General Manager, Communications & Media Industries, Salesforce



