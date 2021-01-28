Akamai & Plume partner for personalised Smart Home Services

Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced a new partnership with Smart Home Services pioneer Plume®. The partnership gives Akamai’s entire global customer network, sales and go-to-market teams immediate access to Plume’s services platform to accelerate the deployment of new and highly personalized Smart Home Services for broadband subscribers. The partnership will also combine Akamai Security and Personalisation Services (SPS) mobile security suite and real time threat intelligence with Plume&rsquo…

Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced a new partnership with Smart Home Services pioneer Plume®. The partnership gives Akamai’s entire global customer network, sales and go-to-market teams immediate access to Plume’s services platform to accelerate the deployment of new and highly personalized Smart Home Services for broadband subscribers. The partnership will also combine Akamai Security and Personalisation Services (SPS) mobile security suite and real time threat intelligence with Plume’s Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, comprising services and apps for residential internet control and security.

Akamai SPS enables turnkey solutions targeted at Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNO) for their customers in the residential and small- and mid-sized business (SMB) markets. Plume’s industry-leading CEM Platform and bundle of smart services are designed to equip CSPs to deliver an advanced layer of subscriber personalisation and security, with optimized Wi-Fi performance and control over their internet services and applications. Powered by cloud and artificial intelligence, Plume’s CEM Platform combines the benefits of a back-end support and operations analytics & insights suite––Haystack™–– with its highly personalised front-end services suite––HomePass®––to enhance the subscriber's digital experience.

Together, Akamai and Plume plan to offer a unified subscriber experience for digital services management for home and business. The combined global reach of the sales teams mean they are able to offer solutions designed to help increase ARPU, improve NPS and reduce operational costs through fewer support calls and truck rolls while also reducing subscriber churn.

“Frost & Sullivan reports that consumers today expect a more advanced level of security, control, speed, and personalisation from many ISPs and cable operators, requiring providers to gain a more holistic view of subscribers’ home networks and a set of tools to find and address any emerging issues proactively and pre-emptively,” said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“Adding Akamai’s global strength to our sales efforts is a significant step in our growth. Equally, the combination of Akamai’s threat intelligence and scale derived from trillions of daily internet interactions and Plume’s CEM Platform means we’re delivering advanced, real-time security along with seamless policy control and enforcement for all devices across fixed and mobile networks for families and workers,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume.

“Plume’s industry-leading technology has been shown to cut service delivery intervals and operational costs, powering CSP digital service offerings that reduce churn,” said Dane Walther, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Media and Carrier Business Units, Akamai Technologies. “We’re coupling Akamai’s threat intelligence, which is powered by the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, mobile expertise and scale with Plume’s technology that is already deployed by more than 150 ISPs in over 21 million homes and businesses to help fuel even greater adoption.”

