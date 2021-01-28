Sparkle joins the Young Women Empowerment Program in Sicily

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, adheres to the YEP – Young Women Empowerment Program promoted by the Fondazione Ortygia Business School to support the personal and professional growth of female university students in Southern Italy. As part of the project, Sparkle has chosen to accompany the professional development of young women in Sicily…

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, adheres to the YEP – Young Women Empowerment Program promoted by the Fondazione Ortygia Business School to support the personal and professional growth of female university students in Southern Italy. As part of the project, Sparkle has chosen to accompany the professional development of young women in Sicily, which has always been a strategic region for the operator.



YEP intends to offer to the new generations useful tools to guide their academic and career choices, develop merit and promote ambition and confidence in the future. In this context, ten Sicilian students enrolled in master's degree courses in economic and scientific disciplines at the University of Palermo and the University of Catania, selected on the basis of motivation and merit, will be supported by as many managers of Sparkle through individual mentoring sessions. The entire project will last 6 months.



Thanks to the exchange and discussion with the mentors, the mentees will be able to acquire useful tools to understand their strengths and inclinations and then propose themselves in the world of work with greater awareness; at the same time, they will have the opportunity to come into contact with a high-tech working reality with solid roots in the territory.



It is in fact in Sicily that Sparkle has developed, through the two poles of Palermo and Catania, the main internet hub in the Mediterranean, the heart of technological innovation and a gateway for traffic from and to Europe for Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The regional capital hosts the Sicily Hub, a latest generation neutral data center, while the Sicily Lab, a hyper-convergent data center and technological innovation laboratory, is located in Catania.



Elisabetta Romano, Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle, said: "We enthusiastically joined the YEP project which, through the interaction with experienced female managers, offers an original and useful tool to support the professional development of female students. The YEP project is also part of Sparkle's broader commitment to the growth of technological and managerial skills in a key region for the evolution of TLC infrastructures and services such as Sicily".



Joining the YEP project also confirms the commitment of Sparkle and of TIM Group to the development of female presence and to the reduction of gender disparity in a traditionally male-dominated technological sector. In 2020 the Group launched its “Women project: an inclusion initiative for all”, a three-year plan aimed at fostering equal opportunities through the creation of an ethical and respectful working environment and the enhancement of women’s professional development. Within the Group, the NoiD women's association has been set up to value TIM's female staff and promote an inclusive and merit-oriented management style.

