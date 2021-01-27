BT Group to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates this year

BT has announced today that they will recruit talent into the company across areas as diverse as engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors. The new recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend the latest 5G networks around the UK. Over the past 24 months, BT has recruited more than 1…

BT has announced today that they will recruit talent into the company across areas as diverse as engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors. The new recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend the latest 5G networks around the UK.

Over the past 24 months, BT has recruited more than 1,600 apprentices and graduates.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including; Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

Today’s figures are in addition to Openreach’s recent plans to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs in its service and network build divisions, as well as an estimated 2,800 positions in its UK supply chain. Together, BT and Openreach are currently delivering a wide range of apprenticeships, with over 4,000 colleagues working towards their qualifications.

"It is brilliant that BT are continuing to champion apprenticeships and offering more than 400 people the opportunity to start a great career in the digital industry. Apprenticeships form a key part of our new Skills for Jobs White Paper which will transform post-16 education and training, helping to deliver the skills individuals, businesses and the economy need to thrive after coronavirus," said Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson. “I hope more employers will follow BT’s lead so more people can get on the path to a great job.”

“BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as a leading employer of apprentices and graduates we offer unparalleled development opportunities," said Alison Wilcox, Group HR Director of BT Group. "Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people from all walks of life into our business, and we value the diverse perspectives they bring. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 newcomers.”

BT Group, including Openreach, is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeships employers and in October 2020 ranked fourth in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the UK.

Alongside its apprenticeship and graduate scheme opportunities, BT is also investing in several initiatives to support young jobseekers. These include BT’s Work Ready training scheme which has already helped thousands of young people kickstart their careers, providing opportunities for young people who aren't in employment, education or training and preparing them for the world of work.

Work Ready is just one part of BT’s Skills for Tomorrow ambition which aims to help 10m people in the UK develop the skills they need to make the most of life in the digital world.

