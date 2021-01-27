TIM bets big on cloud with Noovle unit launch

On Monday, Italy’s TIM announced the formation of Noovle, a new company wholly owned by TIM, which will focus on developing state-of-the-art cloud and edge computing services. The unit takes its name from Noovle Srl, a IT firm and one of Google Cloud’s main partners in Italy, that TIM acquired in May last year…

On Monday, Italy’s TIM announced the formation of Noovle, a new company wholly owned by TIM, which will focus on developing state-of-the-art cloud and edge computing services.

The unit takes its name from Noovle Srl, a IT firm and one of Google Cloud’s main partners in Italy, that TIM acquired in May last year. The new Noovle’s assets will include TIM’s 17 data centres and around 1,000 staff, with plans to build six additional data centres specialised in the provision of public and hybrid cloud services by 2022.

The unit will be lead by CEO Carlo d’Asaro Biondo, who joined TIM from Google in April last year.

The new company will reportedly focus on cloud innovation and the creation of multicloud services and solutions for TIM customers, with Noovle hoping to position itself as a “centre of excellence for cloud and edge computing”. TIM expects significant, rapid growth from the new unit, expecting an average annual growth rate of 20 per cent and the generation of around €1 billion in revenue in 2024.

“I am proud to announce the birth of Noovle SpA and to share this project with our Chairman Mariarosaria Taddeo,” said d’Asaro Biondo. “This is a fundamental project for the digitalisation of the country, intended to create the appropriate infrastructure for our businesses to grow. We are establishing a company with an extensive, healthy and solid base, and thanks to the transfer of TIM's Data Centres, and to the one thousand cloud professionals who have joined us, we can look to the future with ambition. Our goal will be to focus right now on bringing value to citizens, businesses and public administration.”

It appears that Noovle’s primary partner in this endeavour will be its previous owner, Google, via Google Cloud, but TIM also mentions working more closely with a broad range of strategy partners, including Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP and VMware.

For the operator, this launch comes as part of their largest investment strategy, which is focusing on developing network infrastructure, as well as cloud and IT services to support Italian digitalistion.

“Noovle wants to support companies in their cloud transformation projects and therefore bring innovation to the world of work and the digital experience,” read the press release.

