Neterra's Neven Dilkov elected Chairman of ecta’s Board

Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO of Neterra, has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the European Competitive Telecommunications Association, ecta. The members of ecta elected him at a reporting and election meeting on January 18th.



ecta is a non-governmental organisation with over 20 years of history; it represents the interests of hundreds of leading telecommunications operators and digital solution providers across Europe. The Association supports the regulatory and commercial interests of its members in pursuit of a fair regulatory environment that allows all electronic communications providers to compete on equal terms.



"I hold the post with the clear goal of achieving concrete results! I will try to help the organization to intensify talks with regulators and legislators when there is a need and opportunity to influence the improvement of the competitive situation in the telecom industry throughout Europe." said Neven Dilkov.



He stressed that he would continue to work to promote the principles of the organisation: "ecta has always defended the position that competition drives the market, and small and medium-sized operators are the backbone of the economy. They are the pioneers and pillars of good practices in the telecom industry: good quality service, a large percentage of investment relative to revenue, innovative services, more favorable and affordable conditions for customers." added Neven Dilkov.



As a founder and manager of the largest independent telecom in Bulgaria - Neterra, Neven Dilkov has over 25 years of experience in the industry. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of ecta since 2018. On March 30, 2020, he became its Deputy Chairman, and at the reporting and election meeting held on January 18, 2021, he was elected Chairman.



Neven Dilkov participates in the management bodies of several other organizations such as the Branch Association of Bulgarian Telecommunication Operators (BABTO), the Association for Electronic Communications, etc. He is a member of the Expert Public Council for Management of ".bg" Registers at the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport, Information Technology, and Communications (MTITC).



Neven Dilkov is also the founder and owner of the global Internet Exchange platform NetIX. Together with partners and colleagues, he has been creating and developing large-scale business projects such as Neterra.TV, Cloudware.bg, NetFleet.bg, Sofia Data Center. He studied computer science at Tsinghua University, China, and graduated with honors and cumma sum laude from West Virginia Wesleyan College, USA.

ecta further welcomes to the board Anna Bigot, European affairs adviser, Bouygues Europe; Pablo Freire, Chief Strategy Officer, Masmovil; Keri Gilder, CEO Colt Technology Services and Maxime Lombardini, Vice Chairman of the Board, Iliad as new Board Directors and re-elected Cem Mehmet Çelebiler, Managing Director, Turknet Iletiçim Hizmetleri A.S. for a second term at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 December 2020.

Commenting the elections, ecta Director General Luc Hindryckx said: “I am delighted with the broad and continued support of our members at the highest level, representing at large those operators who are driving the development of an accessible Gigabit society, who represent significant investments in VHC networks and who demonstrate unique innovation capabilities. This bodes well for continuing to advance the cause of competition that stimulates both innovation and investment for the benefit of consumers, businesses and society as a whole".

