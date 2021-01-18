No One launches today: A new ISP for Sussex

No One, a new Sussex-based ISP brand, is today launching a service dedicated to bringing better, more reliable broadband to its local communities. Offering full fibre broadband services to homes and businesses across the south coast (starting in Adur & Worthing and Eastbourne), No One will provide customers, via CityFibre’s network, the opportunity to access 900Mbps symmetrical broadband - one of the fastest domestic services available on the UK market.



A new brand, established by Sussex’s existing business and gaming ISP Trunk Networks, No One is dedicated to bringing better, reliable broadband to its home region. The company isn’t just about providing the fastest service in the area, its ethos focuses around genuine, good old-fashioned service where the customer is not just a number. No One is proud to be a local provider for local people.



On launching the new brand, Darren Elsom, Co-Founder of No One, said: “Now more than ever, customers need fast broadband connections that they can rely on. The pandemic has changed the dynamic of the work/life ratio, and the demand for dependable broadband is higher than ever, with more people working from home, some children being home-schooled, added to the general pressures from technology that we all so frequently use.



“Many people turn to the big brand companies such as BT, Sky and Virgin etc but they don’t realise that they can support a local Sussex company and get a better service. With this in mind, we are delighted that we are able to partner with CityFibre to utilise their network. It’s enabled us to provide a service that rivals the big players and allows us to offer our local customers an incredible product in an area right on our doorstep.”



From today, people in Adur & Worthing will be able to visit www.noone.co.uk/worthing and register their interest for the service where first customers are expected to go live next month. The remainder of Adur & Worthing, followed by Eastbourne, will be launched later in 2021, with further expansion across East and West Sussex expected in due course.

Also in the news:

Remote working here to stay says Irish govt

Trump slams the door on Huawei on his way out

Trio of trials as AE Aerospace partners with BT for private 5G network