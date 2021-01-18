Monday, 18 January 2021

Netflix blooms in 2020 to become second largest TV group in Europe

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Friday 15 January 21

The streaming service is second only to Sky-owner Comcast, according to figures from Ampere Analysis

With much of the world restricted to their homes for the majority of 2020, it should come as no surprise that video streaming service Netflix has grown substantially in the past year. Now, according to stats from Ampere Analysis, it has reached a new milestone, becoming the second largest TV group in Europe in terms of 2020 revenue, second only to Comcast.  “Since launching in 2012, Netflix has grown rapidly in Europe…

With much of the world restricted to their homes for the majority of 2020, it should come as no surprise that video streaming service Netflix has grown substantially in the past year. Now, according to stats from Ampere Analysis, it has reached a new milestone, becoming the second largest TV group in Europe in terms of 2020 revenue, second only to Comcast. 

“Since launching in 2012, Netflix has grown rapidly in Europe. By 2016, it had launched its services across the whole of Europe and passed the $1 billion revenue milestone. By 2017, it had the largest customer tally of any subscription TV business in Europe. And by 2020, it reached another milestone. Last year, Netflix had become the second largest entity in Europe in terms of revenues, behind only Comcast (which owns Sky’s operations in Europe), and overtaking the German public broadcaster ARD,” said Ampere principal analyst Tony Maroulis. “It would seem that there is no limit to Netflix’s meteoric rise as it helps itself to a greater portion of the audio-visual revenues. In 2020, Netflix alone accounted for more than 6 per cent of all European TV revenues.”

Netflix’s success during the pandemic, however, is not indicative of the TV sector as a whole. In fact, while streaming services are blooming, the traditional TV market appears to be faltering, with advertising revenue in a stark decline. 

As can be seen from Netflix steady growth in the 2010s, this shift towards streaming services is process which has been ongoing for some time. But, like digitalisation in so many industries, it is the coronavirus that has been the catalyst for rapid acceleration. 

“More things have happened in streaming this past year than in the previous decade combined,” said Brian Fuhrer, SVP product strategy & thought leadership for Nielsen, speaking at CES.

Fuhrer noted that large amounts of the population being stuck inside during 2020 has resulted in a period of media experimentation, with wider adoption from older demographics that were previously the core audience of traditional TV. 

"The early adoption phase is behind us. Older demographics, a mainstay of traditional TV, continue to embrace streaming. During the 'stay at home' period, a lot more people put the plumbing in to stream. It was a big period of enablement. People figured out how to get credentials and tried a lot of services. We think that is going to be the pivot for a lot of media consumption going forward as older demos increase and maintain their usage and sampling [of services]," he explained.

Furthermore, there is also the issue of pure scale. As the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime continue to grow, their budget and production quality will reach levels unattainable by local broadcasters, potentially compounding their market lead. 

How these broadcasters will overcome this major strategic hurdle remains to be seen but, with analysts suggesting that 2020 has been a significant shift in consumer mindset, recapturing market share from the streaming services will certainly be an uphill battle. 

 

Also in the news:
What are UK operators doing to support their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Nine more Chinese firms make US blacklist, incl Xiaomi
Australian govt may step in to stop Chinese companies buying Digicel

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry