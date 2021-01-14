NEC building new Palau submarine cable

Today, NEC has announced the construction of a new submarine cable, the PC2, using the latest optical wavelength multiplexing transmission system to create speeds of 100 Gbps. The deal has been signed with Palau’s National Submarine Cable Utility Belau Submarine Cable Corporation (BSCC) for an undisclosed sum…

Today, NEC has announced the construction of a new submarine cable, the PC2, using the latest optical wavelength multiplexing transmission system to create speeds of 100 Gbps. The deal has been signed with Palau’s National Submarine Cable Utility Belau Submarine Cable Corporation (BSCC) for an undisclosed sum.

The PC2 will have a total length of around 110km and will connect Palau to the Southeast Asia–United States (SEA–US) cable.

This is the latest in a number of cables in the region created by NEC in recent years. Back in 2017, the Japanese company began construction of thee submarine cables in Micronesia, aiming to connect the islands of Palau, Yap, and Chuuk with the SEA–US cable. The new PC2 cable will supplement this existing cable route, helping to support the digital development of the island and ensure robust communications for years to come.

Funding for the project comes from a buyer's credit loan agreement by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with BSCC, with additional financing coming from the US and Australian governments.

This announcement from NEC comes not long after the recent completion of another new system back in December, with NEC linking Chennai, India, to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While increased digitalisation and tourism is held to be the primary driver for this cable’s development, the remote islands also host a large number of Indian naval personnel and equipment, overseeing valuable nearby shipping routes.

How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting the submarine cable industry? Find out from the experts at this year's Submarine Networks EMEA event

Also in the news: