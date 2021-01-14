SSE Enterprise Telecoms and Telent team up for coastguard connectivity

SSE Enterprise Telecoms, one of the UK’s leading connectivity providers, today announces a partnership with Telent, a leading UK technology and network services company, to keep the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) remote radio sites connected to support the public’s safety at sea.



Operating remote sites across the length and breadth of the UK, the MCA is in charge of public safety around the nation’s coastline and out at sea. The organisation’s most recent annual report reveals that the coastguard responded to over 31,000 incidents of distress and 999 calls in the last year showing its critical importance. However, with many of its coastguard radio sites located in remote, hard to access locations, finding appropriate network services that would ensure always available connectivity posed a challenge.



The project will see SSE Enterprise Telecoms connect four data centres and utilise its existing expansive footprint to deploy a resilient Ethernet network directly into 165 of the MCA’s remote radio sites located around the UK coastline, supporting Telent to keep them online 24/7, 365 days a year.



Specialists in the design, deployment and management of key parts of the UK’s Critical National Infrastructure, SSE Enterprise Telecoms and Telent have both become trusted partners for some of the UK’s most critical industries as well as blue light services.



The announcement comes during a period of significant network expansion for SSE Enterprise Telecoms, with the company having recently announced plans to double their network reach, with over 550 BT exchanges due to be unbundled and over 30,000km of fibre network available by the end of 2021. Today’s partnership news further complements this expansion programme.



Peter Asman, Divisional Director for Public Sector, at SSE Enterprise Telecoms said: “SSE Enterprise Telecoms has become a trusted voice in managing and deploying Critical National Infrastructure for some of the UK’s most vital organisations. Today’s announcement with Telent is a further example of this trust, and a testament to the work our deployment and management teams do on a daily basis to keep customer networks resilient and secure.



“As we continue to embark on a period of rapid growth and expansion, partnering with like-minded businesses such as Telent will be key in bringing high capacity, highly resilient services to more UK organisations, keeping our critical infrastructure safe and futureproofing the UK’s digital ambitions as a result.”



Peter Moir, Managing Director of Network Services at Telent, said: “At Telent, we pride ourselves on being at the heart of critical digital infrastructure. With a deep understanding of the blue light sector, in addition to our experience in delivering critical communications networks, we’re pleased to partner with SSE Enterprise Telecoms to support the MCA with always-on, best-in-class connectivity.



The demands of a 24-hour search and rescue team means that downtime is never an option. By being at the forefront of technology deployment, together we will ensure that the new network delivers performance and reliability, so we can support the important lifesaving work of HM Coastguard. SSE Enterprise Telecoms is the perfect partner to ensure we’re able to deliver an efficient and reliable solution to help keep the public safe at sea.”



Also in the news:

Excellence in infancy: South Korea’s 5G journey so far

Meet the WCA 2020 Technologist of the Year: Dr Mallik Tatipamula

BT eyes new revenue streams with new tech unit