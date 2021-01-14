Thursday, 14 January 2021

Azercosmos and SatADSL partner for Central Asian satellite internet

Thursday 14 January 21

The parnetship will make use of an Azerspace satellite to bring connectivity to Russia and other Central Asian countries

Azercosmos, operator of the Azerspace-1 & Azerspace-2 satellites together with Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL, are pleased to announce a new partnership agreement. Under the new agreement, SatADSL, thanks to its Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP), will provide accessible and reliable internet access using the Central Asian beam of the Azerspace-1 satellite. SatADSL's ready-to-use internet packages offering will be made easily accessible to its Central Asian customers through Azerspace-1, but also to all the 14 teleports already connected to the C-SDP around the globe.

SatADSL now provides satellite connectivity across five continents, including Central & South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. SatADSL’s platform has been deployed in over 45 countries.

“Our partnership with SatADSL demonstrates the high- quality service that Azercosmos provides to its customers and partners. We are pleased to collaborate with SatADSL and believe that this will open up new opportunities and projects that will be mutually beneficial in the upcoming years.” noted Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos.

Thierry Eltges, co-Founder & CEO at SatADSL said, “This exciting new strategic alliance creates a wealth of opportunities for bringing enhanced connectivity services to East Europe & Russia. Partnering with Azercosmos will bring high-performance, reliable IP access services to parts of the continent where reliable connectivity remains a big challenge.”

 

