ETSI announces MEC Sandbox for edge app developers

Yesterday, ETSI announced the launch of the ETSI MEC Sandbox. The Sandbox is designed to allow application developers to experience and interact with an implementation of ETSI MEC APIs and test out their applications.



MEC Sandbox is an interactive environment that enables users to learn and experiment with ETSI MEC Service APIs. These standardized RESTful APIs are targeted at MEC application developers to consume the value-added services offered by MEC, including real-time access to network and context information (either fixed or mobile), as well as location information on infrastructure and user equipment. The design principles for developing the APIs have also been specified in ETSI GS MEC 009, along with http methods, templates, conventions and patterns. The MEC service APIs are available in YAML and JSON format at https://forge.etsi.org, presented via OpenAPI-compliant descriptions.



“With the Sandbox, developers with existing applications can configure them to access and use the live MEC APIs running in their own test environment which is essential for them. MEC Sandbox highlights ETSI’s commitment to accelerate the market and enable developers by pioneering new techniques to take standards to the market,” explains Walter Featherstone, Chair of the ETSI MEC DECODE Working Group.



MEC Sandbox provides the user with a choice of scenarios combining different network technologies (4G, 5G, Wi-Fi) and terminal equipment, such as vehicles, pedestrians or connected objects. Combining these simulated assets in a geolocated environment, a user can gain hands-on experience of the behaviour and capabilities of the Location (MEC013), Radio Network Information (MEC012) and WLAN Information (MEC028) service APIs. Such contextual information can offer outstanding differential performance for edge-based MEC applications.



Wiki for developers



On the Wiki, developers will be able to browse the Ecosystem page, which provides information mainly related to the work of the ETSI ISG MEC Deployment and ECOsystem DEvelopment (DECODE) Working Group, whose aim is to accelerate the development of the MEC ecosystem. This section includes lists of MEC applications and solutions made available by third parties. Other parts of the Wiki comprise MEC testing with API Conformance Test Suites and MEC Proof of Concept activity.

For additional information, connect to the MEC Wiki

