Connectivity is at the heart of a stronger Union, says EU Commission at Connected Italy

In Italy, as with most areas of Europe, great progress has been made in recent years to enhance connectivity. From the rollout of fibre to the gradual introduction of 5G, the quality and availability of connectivity is better than ever.

But there is still much to be done. The coronavirus pandemic has brought to light the real importance of connectivity in the modern world and, sadly, what an enormous challenge a lack of this connectivity can mean to those without it.

“If there’s one message that Covid is telling us today, it is that without connectivity the world would stop working,” said Accordino.

Part of the problem here is the operators’ natural focus on urban centres for connectivity deployment compared to more rural regions.

“There is an important gap between the rural and the urban dimension. We in Europe are characterised by our rural economy, as well as our industrial economy. Our vision is that every single village or rural space in Europe can still be a cradle of innovation,” he said, noting that this was a systemic issue throughout Europe and one especially prevalent in Italy.

“This is a very known problem: how to value the immense potential of our rural areas? This is particularly true of Italy, which has thousands of small municipalities that are unfortunately not experiencing flourishing economics; instead, they are facing depopulation, as well as economic and social problems. Bringing connectivity to these areas is really vital for their future.”