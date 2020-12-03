Thursday, 03 December 2020

The Winners of the Asia Communication Awards 2020

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Thursday 03 December 20

This year’s Asia Communication Awards (ACAs) saw some intense competition, bringing together a host of unique entries from some of the most exciting and innovative companies in the APAC region

2020 has been an exciting year for the telecoms industry, a time of great upheaval and unexpected challenges. But it has also been a time to celebrate flexibility and innovation, with the telecoms industry coming together to deliver the robust connectivity that keeps the modern world moving forward. 
 
The ACAs this year featured 22 categories, looking to reward companies for everything from technical innovation to exceptional social contributions towards improving society. The awards were more hotly contested than ever, leaving the judges with long debates as to who should win. In many categories, the decisions were so close that the judges in fact decided to award special commendations to entrants who only narrowly missed taking home the award themselves. 
 
Without further ado, Total Telecom, in collaboration with the ACA’s title partner NTT, are delighted to announce the incredible winners of this year’s Awards. 
 
 
The ACA 2020 Winners
 
• 5G Deployment Award – Telstra with Ericsson 
 
• 5G Technology Initiative Award – Amdocs
 
• Best Cloud Service Award – Telstra
 
• Best Enterprise Business Service – Singtel
 
• Best SME Service – Globe Telecom 
Specially commended: Indosat Ooredoo
 
• Best Payments Initiative – Asia Hawala powered by Comviva
 
• Crisis Response Award – Smart Communications
Specially commended: Indosat Ooredoo & Globe Telecom
 
• Cyber Security Award – Singtel
 
• Digital Transformation Project of the Year – CITIC Telecom CPC
 
• Innovation Award (Operator) – Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group
 
• Innovation Award (Vendor) – Huawei
 
• Most Innovative IoT Solution – Aptilo Networks 
 
• Network Automation Award – Ericsson
Specially commended: IX Telecom
 
• Network Transformation Initiative – Turkcell Superonline
 
• NFV Innovation Award – Huawei
 
• OSS/BSS Project of the Year – Netcracker 
 
• Satellite Operator of the Year – nbn
 
• Smart City Project of the Year – NTT
 
• The Social Contribution Award – Sterlite Technologies Limited
Specially commended: Avaroa Cable Limited
 
• Wholesale Operator of the Year – NTT
 
• Operator of the Year – China Mobile International 
 
• CEO of the Year – Noor Helmi, CEO of IX Telecom
Sponsored by NTT
 
We would like to offer our sincere thanks for all of this year’s wonderful entrants and send huge congratulations to the all companies lucky enough to have won. We look forward to seeing what 2021 has to offer and hope to see you in person next year.
 
 
