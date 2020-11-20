Zen Internet set to launch gigabit broadband services over CityFibre's network

UK ISP Zen Internet becomes the third consumer ISP to launch full-fibre services to its customers over CityFibre’s national open access network, following in the steps of Vodafone and TalkTalk. …

First in line to receive Zen’s 1Gbps services are Newcastle upon Tyne and Worthing, which are due to go live in January. Ipswich and Leicester will be following suit later in 2021 and more locations are expected to be announced in due course.

As well as partnering on home broadband services, Zen and CityFibre will also be collaborating on an extensive wholesale business service across the CityFibre network.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Stobart, Chief Executive Officer at Zen, said: “Full fibre is set to be the backbone of the UK’s connectivity for years to come, so we’re excited to be able to offer a market-leading gigabit speed service to tens of thousands of new broadband customers over CityFibre’s network. We will also be offering this service through our network of 700 channel partners many of whom are operating in these cities, so they too can make the most of FTTP and the move to ultrafast.”

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre also shared his excitement about the partnership, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Zen onto our networks, and to support their exciting Gigabit-speed home broadband service. Their strong reputation and award-winning services make them a perfect partner and we look forward to helping even more homes and businesses to take advantage of the huge benefits that full fibre has to offer.”