Speed demon – no wonder Finns are the happiest people in the world

Finland is often quoted as home to the happiest people in the world. Whilst we all thought that was down to fantastic scenery, high incomes and a great healthcare system (and of course being home to Santa Claus) it appears that local service provider Elisa is set to help maintain that position by offering record breaking 5G speeds.

Yesterday at Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki, the operator in partnership with Nokia and Qualcomm achieved the world’s fastest 5G speeds on a commercial network.

The partnership utilised two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800MHz of commercial millimetre wave (mmWave) 5G spectrum at 26GHz to provide connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

The resulting high-speed shows potential for industrial uses and mission-critical applications as well as allowing subscribers to enjoy VR/AR experiences in massive stadiums or downloading 4K video content or triple-A games in a matter of seconds.

Sami Komulainen, Executive Vice President, Production at Elisa said “Reaching 8Gbps is a natural step in our 5G development and we want to explore the possibilities 5G offers and push the technology further to benefit our customers.”

