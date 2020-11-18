What's next for German 5G?

When it comes to 5G, Germany is very optimistic. From operators' national rollout plans to private network deals with industry, the new technology is set to broadly change the face of connectivity throughout the country…

When it comes to 5G, Germany is very optimistic. From operators' national rollout plans to private network deals with industry, the new technology is set to broadly change the face of connectivity throughout the country.

So, what exactly is the next step for 5G in Germany?

For Huawei Germany's Director of Public Policy, Ingobert Veith, the next step is finding a way to leverage the latest technology to boost Germany to the same 5G levels as world leading nations like China and South Korea, as well as increasing collaboration throughout the industry.

"Let's focus on synergies and not focus on 5G network expansion as a totally isolated process," said Veith. "You have to make sure that you can keep or even increase your share of the value chain and you just can't reach this by increasing your competencies. In order to overcome this lack of competency, cooperation is of great importance."

The full interview with Ingobert Veith, discussing key technologies for Germany's 5G future and the role of private 5G networks, can be viewed below:

You can hear more from Huawei at Connected Germany (17-18th November) where Walter Haas, CTO/CSO, Huawei Technologies Deutschland will be speaking on the day 2 keynote panel "What’s next for 5G: strategy, technology & regulation". Michael Lemke, Senior Technology Principal (ICT), Huawei Technologies Deutschland will also speak on a day 2 panel "5G in Germany: Building next generation mobile networks".





Also in the news:

Delivering Gigabit Germany over any medium

From fibre to 5G: Building a Connected Germany

Lessons from David Tudehope, the WCA’s 'CEO of the Year'