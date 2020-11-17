From fibre to 5G: Building a Connected Germany

With the coronavirus making a resurgence around the world, Connected Germany, like so many events, has decided to take to the virtual skies. While there is no substitute for meeting in person, if the coronavirus has taught us anything it is that digitalisation is up to the challenge of keeping us together and Connected Germany's innovative programme remains as interactive as ever. On the 17th and 18th of November, industry specialists from around the world will gather in the virtual auditorium to discuss all things telecoms at this year’s event, featuring some of the largest names in the Germany market…

On the 17th and 18th of November, industry specialists from around the world will gather in the virtual auditorium to discuss all things telecoms at this year’s event, featuring some of the largest names in the Germany market. Whether your interest lies in the dynamics of the German fibre market or the creation of the nation’s first smart cities, our amazing agenda has something for you.

Here are just a handful of highlight sessions from the upcoming two days.

Tuesday 17th November

Building the next generation of fibre networks across Germany

09:00am CET

Connected Germany hits the ground running tomorrow with a discussion surrounding one of the most crucial questions in the German telecoms industry right now: how exactly do we build next generation fibre networks across the country? Germany still lags behind many of its European neighbours when it comes to fibre deployment, with the government laying out ambitious connectivity targets for 2025. But how can these goals be reached, especially in a post-COVID-19 environment?

Featuring the CEO’s of Tele Columbus, EWE TEL, Deutsche Glasfaser, and 1&1 Versatel, the morning’s opening keynote will dissect of the most important topics in German telecoms right now, with insights delivered from those at the heart of the action.

Smart Germany: From factories and cities to cars and homes

14:45pm CET

With the early deployment of 5G and the increasing rollout of full fibre, the possibility of a ‘smart’ future is slowly becoming a reality. But what is the state of play when it comes to new technologies in Germany and how can we accelerate their development?

In this session, Kim Juchem, CEO of 1NCE, Johannes Springer, Director Gerneral of 5GAA, and Michael Frank, Head of Smart City at Deutsche Telekom, will discuss everything from the latest in IoT technology to the regulatory frameworks required to take smart use cases from pilot to deployment at scale.

Wednesday 18th November

What’s next for 5G – strategy, technology & regulation

08:55am CET

5G is undeniably a game-changing technology, set to not only deliver customers blistering speeds but to fundamentally revolutionise the way the world works, from widespread deployment of the IoT and the incorporation of AI, to the creation of Industry 4.0. But ensuring that 5G can deliver on its many promises relies on the complex interplay between stakeholders, telcos, equipment vendors, and regulators alike. With 5G still in its infancy around the world, will Germany be able to strike this fine balance?

Day Two’s opening keynote session will focus on answering this question, bringing together key parties from across industry sectors. Moderator Thorsten Anding, Managing Partner at LATUS Consulting, will host a group of executive speakers from Telefonica Germany, Huawei Technologies Deutschland, M-net Telekommunikations, and the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, to discuss what’s next when it comes to German 5G.

Fostering digital skills in the German workforce

15:05pm

With the pandemic rapidly accelerating digitalisation around the world, digital skills are today more crucial than ever. But despite an ever more connected world, these digital skills are still lacking in much of society, leaving people unable to fully engage with the digital world and maximise their potential in an increasingly digital workplace. In the coming years, developing an increasingly digital workforce will be a central concern for almost all businesses, but who is responsible for this development?

Connected Germany’s closing session looks to the country’s digital future, bringing together speakers from the Federal Institute For Vocational Education and Training B.I.B.B., Stiftung Digitale Chancen, Bitkom, Vodafone, and the Bertelsmann Foundation to discuss how the country needs to rethink the future of work.

